Scooter Customised To Help Construction Work. Anand Mahindra Shares Video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra routinely brings to the fore some of the most fascinating content available on the Internet. The latest is a video of a scooter that has been customised to power a pulley. In the clip, tweeted by Mr Mahindra, a man is seen seated on a scooter, which has been secured in one place at a construction site. As he opens the throttle, cement bags are seen being lifted to the top of the under-construction building.

The video also shows how the pulley is being driven by the scooter. One end of a rope is attached to the scooter's engine via a lever while the other is tied to the bags.

Lauding the innovation, Mr Mahindra wrote, "I guess that's why we call them ‘power'trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better (and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand.”

???????????????????????? I guess that's why we call them ‘power'trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand. pic.twitter.com/Xo6WuIKEMV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

The clip has been viewed more than 66,000 times on Twitter.

“That's typical Indian ingenuity we know. The best I find is the coupling...Bravo...If we are passing the minds down the generation we are also keeping/using them behind," a user wrote.

That's typical Indian ingenuity we know. The best I find is the coupling... Bravo....If we are passing the minds down the generation we are also keeping/using them behind... ???????????????? — Rashmikant Chadotaria (Prajapati) (@netmenow) December 6, 2022

Another said, "Indians have the best Jugaad mind. When people don't have enough resources, they utilize the available resources in the best possible manner."

Indians have the best Jugaad mind. When people don't have enough resources, they utilize the available resources in the best possible manner. — Shreyas (@Shreyas02985886) December 6, 2022

Many appreciated the creativity.

This shows how Incredible and innovative we are ???????????? — ಇದ್ಯಾಕ್ಲಾ (@vtdaya) December 6, 2022

"Indians are experts in resource utilisation,” a comment read.

Indians are experts in resource utilisation ???? — Jagadeesh (@UrsJagadeesh27) December 6, 2022

“We use the vehicles in the best way. It's a simple example of using a technical mind to ease the work and improve efficiency,” a person said.

"आवश्कता अविष्कार की जननी है "

We Indian use the vehicles in best way during it's life cycle in best way.

It's simple example of using techinical mind to ease the work and improve efficiency. — Sachin Chauhan (@SachinC76606483) December 6, 2022

One wrote, “Ingenuity of rural Indian folks knows no bounds.”

Ingenuity of rural Indian folks knows no bounds — ಮಂಕುತಿಂಮ (@sri_girish) December 6, 2022

A person reacted, “The famous Indian "jugaad" is working!”

The famous Indian "jugaad" is working! — Ramesh Krishnan (@RameshK01498159) December 6, 2022

"Innovation at its best," another commented.

Innovation at its best. — Bhargav Mitra (@bhargav_mitra) December 6, 2022

A person described the pulley as "jugaad technology".

jugad technology — Bitconinᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@arup1309) December 6, 2022

So, did you like the "jugaad"?

