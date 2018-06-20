Science Meets Art: Sculptures That Change With Every Angle Awe Twitter

Mr Muntean uses science and math to make magic angle sculptures that change according to angle and positioning, reports the Insider. So, what looks like a snowman one moment will change to a Christmas tree if you tilt it a bit.
A video by Insider that shows how these sculptures work has stunned viewers. Watch it below:
It's all about the magic angle pic.twitter.com/XCotsNhrrM- INSIDER (@thisisinsider) June 14, 2018
Awestruck reactions to the Insider video have also been curated into a Twitter moment:
This a whole nother level of creativity i need to achieve https://t.co/v7LE6wWHol- Debo (@DeboTARANTINO_) June 15, 2018
Woah this is soooo cool! #science#art#awesome#funhttps://t.co/XS6kwQNvX2- Leanne Kate (@Riian_Keito) June 14, 2018
You guys know how much I hate math but dude, this one is so dope! https://t.co/cm9wSkBrOW- Lloyd (@SlayinnLloyd) February 11, 2018
According to his website, Mr Muntean was inspired to create the magic angle sculptures through his work with magic angle sample spinning, a scientific technique that mechanically simulates a molecule tumbling through space.
CommentsThis isn't the first time that creative sculptures have gone viral on social media. In April, stretchable paper sculptures by a self-taught artist had amazed Twitter.
