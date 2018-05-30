School Evacuated After Unknown Odour Caused Tears. It Was A Clogged Toilet

According to Fox News, hazmat teams which investigated the incident "found nothing hazardous."
"Haz Mat Teams monitored affected area and found nothing hazardous ; odor was caused by clogged toilet," wrote the Charlotte Fire Department on Twitter.
Firefighters at the scene said they believe sewer gases from a stopped-up toilet caused the students' symptoms, reports WCNC. The incident happened after a maintenance worker plunged the toilet.
Some of the students were treated for their symptoms at the school after the brief evacuation.
