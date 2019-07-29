Scenic Or Scary? This Insane Hotel Will Hang Off A 1,981-Foot Cliff

A Turkish design studio wants to give a whole new meaning to the term "living on the edge". Hayri Atak, an architectural design studio based in Istanbul, has proposed a hotel built into the side of Preikestolen or Pulpit Rock, a 1,981-foot cliff in southern Norway.

According to CNN, the proposed hotel, designed to look like an extension of the cliff, will feature a large viewing platform on the top deck with three floors below it. Each level will have a protruding balcony so guests can enjoy the stunning views of Norway's famous fjords.

The most striking feature of the hotel would be a clear-bottomed swimming pool on the lowest level. Held up by suspension cords, it will give thrill-seekers and adventurers the opportunity to look down at the beautiful scenery as they swim.

Architect Hayri Atak told Insider that he was captivated by the idea of living beyond the edge of the cliff.

"Pulpit Rock has been one of the most exciting places to me through the years," he said.

"One day a friend of mine sent me photos of 'the rock' she captured during her Norway trip. The photos were taken right behind the edge of the gigantic rock.

"Even though I wasn't there, I experienced the adrenaline of being on the edge. Then I dreamed of living on and beyond the edge."

The project has not yet been approved, and there is no word on when the hotel will be built.

This hotel is not the only one to feature an unusual swimming pool design. In June, a design firm unveiled plans for a 360 degrees infinity pool in London that would sit atop a 55-storey building.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.