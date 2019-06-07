London To Get World's First 360-Degree Infinity Pool - But How Do You Enter It?

The pool will sit on top of a 55-storey building.

Ever wondered what swimming in a '360-degree' infinity pool would feel like? London might soon get the world's first one - and if the concept pictures are anything to go by, it would be a breathtaking experience.

The designs for the 600,000-liter pool, named Infinity London, have been unveiled by Compass Pools, reports CNN. The pool will sit atop a 55-storey building. The floors and sides will be kept transparent, allowing visitors to see the swimmers and sky above.

"When we designed the pool, we wanted an uninterrupted view, both above and below the water," says Compass Pool's swimming pool designer and technical director Alex Kemsley.

So if you're wondering how exactly one would enter the swimming pool, Compass Pools provides an answer.

On their website, they write: Swimmers will access the pool through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out.

"We faced some quite major technical challenges to this building, the biggest one being how to actually get into the pool," says Mr Kemsley. "Normally a simple ladder would suffice, but we didn't want stairs on the outside of the building or in the pool as it would spoil the view - and obviously you don't want 600,000 litres of water draining through the building either.

"The solution is based on the door of a submarine, coupled with a rotating spiral staircase which rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out."

The infinity pool will be heated using waste energy from the air condition system for the building.

While its location is yet to be revealed, the Internet already has its eyes peeled.

What do you think of this 360-degree infinity pool? Let us know using the comments section.