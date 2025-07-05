"Mermaids Do Exist": Norwegian Singer's Performance At Women's Euro Is Viral

A video of Norwegian pop artiste Astrid S delivering a beautiful rendition of Norway's national anthem at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 has taken the Internet by storm.

Astrid S performed the anthem ahead of Norway's match in Switzerland, who are currently hosting the 14th edition of the Women's European Championship. Her emotionally charged performance was widely praised, with many calling it one of the most moving moments of the tournament so far.

“I heard this live, and for a brief second, I thought maybe mermaids do exist,” wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter), expressing how surreal and touching the performance was.

I heard this live, and for a brief second, I thought maybe mermaids do exist. https://t.co/Z2AxU3kBhm — Marva (@MarvaKreel) July 4, 2025

“That's unbelievably beautiful” was the sentiment online.

That's unbelievably beautiful. I can't understand a word but it's bursting with emotion. — Waleed Wahba (@walidwahba) July 3, 2025

The clip has also garnered widespread praise on YouTube and Facebook.

“Who knew the Aurora Borealis had a voice?” remarked a Facebook user, referencing the singer's magical vocals.

On YouTube, a user wrote, “I dare say that this is one of the best renditions someone's ever sung of a national anthem in any sporting event ever! What a mellifluous voice, she sung a patriotic lullaby.”

Others echoed similar sentiments with comments like, “Such an angelic voice, goosebumps,” and “When you cry for an anthem that isn't even from your own country, the singer has done something very right.”

Astrid S, known for her voice and international appeal, rose to fame after appearing on Norway's Pop Idol in 2013. Since then, she has become one of Norway's leading music exports, with global hits like ‘Hurts So Good' and ‘Think Before I Talk'. With over five billion streams to her name and collaborations with artists such as Shawn Mendes and NOTD, Astrid has built a strong reputation for her distinct musical style and hands-on approach to her craft.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025, featuring 16 teams, kicked off on July 2 and will run until July 27 in cities across Switzerland. While the tournament showcases top-tier football talent, Astrid's anthem performance has added a viral cultural moment that is sure to be remembered long after the final whistle.