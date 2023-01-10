Scary Video Shows Avalanche Sweeping Away A Snowboarder In US

Nielson informed that the snow slid about 1,300 feet.

A terrifying video captured the moment a snowboarder was swept away in an avalanche in the United States. According to New York Post, the frightening incident took place on Sunday in Utah. Blake Nielson recorded the heart-stopping close call as he was snowboarding in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake.

In the video, shared on YouTube, Mr Nielson is seen cruising down the mountain when the snow underneath him suddenly gave way and he shouted to his boarding partner "Logan, I'm sliding" over the radio. "I'm staying on top, but I am sliding," he yelled.

Throughout the video, Mr Nielson stayed above the snow and even managed to make it out unscathed. As per the outlet, he was carried away with the rush of moving snow for about 300 feet, at which point he was able to slow down and come to a stop while the rest of the snow continued sliding down the mountainside.

Nielson informed that the snow slid about 1,300 feet. He told the Post that he and his snowboarding friends had tested the stability of the snow dropping into the Freaseball Couloir and found "no deep instabilities in the snow structure". The wind, however, was more unpredictable than they imagined, he added.

"Respect the wind," Nielson warned. "Even a small 'manageable' wind pocket can break and carry you a long way in steep terrain with long runouts," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Utah Avalanche Center, there have been no reported deaths caused by avalanches in the state since 2021.

