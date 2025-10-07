"Scam Alert For Bengaluru Citizens": Nails Placed On Road To Trap Drivers, Claims Viral Video

A viral video circulating on social media shows a dangerous incident on a Bengaluru flyover near Mandaragiri Hill, sparking concern for motorists and two-wheeler riders alike.

The footage, recorded by a group returning from an outing, documents a sudden tyre puncture caused by a nail embedded in the road close to the IKEA showroom. Luckily, the group had a spare tube and managed to replace it on the spot.

As their journey continued, they encountered nails scattered over multiple stretches of road. The group later stopped on another flyover to film the nails and to warn others. They claim that dozens of nails had been placed deliberately, creating a serious hazard for commuters.

In one scene, another cyclist is shown with a punctured tyre in nearly the same location, suggesting a suspicious pattern of sabotage. Those who posted the video speculated that this could be part of a scam or extortion racket in which stranded drivers are coerced into using nearby repairers who might profit from the forced service.

🚨 SCAM ALERT for Bengaluru Citizens 🚨

A recent shocking incident has come to light near Mandaragiri Hill, and it serves as an urgent warning for all motorists and two-wheeler riders in Bengaluru.A group of people who had gone for an outing…

The original poster tagged the Bangalore City Police in their post, requesting intervention, but as of now, authorities have not issued any statement or taken action in response.

The video has garnered over 60,000 views, with numerous likes and several users commenting on the post.

"Such a clever (and evil) scam! Its crucial people know about this. I hope the authorities take quick action," commented a user.

"This was a planned effort on the HSR AGARA flyover, especially on both sides some years back.Forgot the name, but a noble citizen used to spend hours every morning collecting all the nails using a magnetic stick. It weighed a lot and a lot after some months. Daily pattern," wrote another user.

"This is happening all over Bangalore - drove barely 2-3 km on the main road, had no construction site nearby, yet ended up with 3 nails in my tyre. Second time in just 10 days. What's going on," commented a third user.