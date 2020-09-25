Saree, Sneakers And A Hula Hoop: This Dance To 'Genda Phool' Has Twitter Impressed

Eshna Kutty's hoop dance in a saree is creating waves on social media.

Hoop dancer Eshna Kutty's dance to Genda Phool is creating waves on social media. The routine looks quite tough to begin with - but add to that the fact that she performs with a hula hoop while wearing a saree and it's little wonder that netizens are amazed.

Eshna, 23, posted the dance video on Instagram Thursday, from where it quickly reached Twitter. The performance impressed many, quickly garnering a ton of praise. It was 'retweeted' on the microblogging platform this morning by her mother, journalist Chitra Narayanan.

"Woke up to several people Whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend," Chitra Narayanan wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows her daughter dressed in a maroon saree and sneakers, hoop dancing with expert ease to the Dilli 6 song.

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

Since being posted on Twitter Thursday, the video has been viewed over 2.6 lakh times and collected hundreds of comments praising the hoop dancer. While many used the hashtag #SareeFlow to compliment Eshna, others shared their own saree pics.

My sporty #sareeflow moments are about racing in Kari racetrack and other fitness ventures enroute journey. pic.twitter.com/iAx8p6vOxA — Sangeetha #CIT150 (@SangitaSri) September 25, 2020

Wow! what a graceful performance! Has an element of Rhythmic gymnastics mixed with tradition and modernity. ???????? #sareeflowhttps://t.co/rgzXIe3yAH — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) September 25, 2020

Eshna Kutty has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, and this is not the first time she has used the #SareeFlow hashtag in one of her posts. She had earlier urged her followers to share their own videos of hoop dancing in sarees using #SareeFlow. In her post yesterday, she explained why she came up with the hashtag.

"This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag," she wrote.

"It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady.

"There's so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form," she added.

