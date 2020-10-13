Sara Tendulkar Celebrated Her 23rd Birthday Like This

Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 23rd birthday in style.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter turned 23 yesterday, and if the pic she shared is anything to go by, it looks like the birthday girl had a blast on her big day. Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram this afternoon to share a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. In the picture she posted online, Sara can be seen smiling from ear to ear. Wearing a little black dress that she accessorised with a simple necklace and strappy sandals, she holds up golden balloons with the number "23" on them.

Surrounding her are a bunch of colourful balloons with the words "Happy Birthday" on them. "23," she captioned the pic from her birthday celebrations.

The pic has collected over 80,000 'likes' within minutes of being posted. The comments section of the post has been flooded with birthday wishes for Sara Tendulkar, who even found a spot on the trends list a day after her birthday.

The 23-year-old shared several birthday posts from friends and family on Instagram stories. Among the several people who wished her on Monday was her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar. The budding cricketer shared a throwback pic with his sister and wrote "Happy Birthday".

Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12, 1997, to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali. After completing her schooling in Mumbai, she graduated in medicine from University College London.