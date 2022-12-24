Santa Claus Embarks On Annual World Tour To Spread Joy This Christmas

Santa Claus has set off on his annual world tour to spread joy and distribute presents around the world on Christmas. Santa Claus' official residence is located in Finland's Rovaniemi town in the Lapland region, which is on the edge of the Arctic Circle.

Santa Claus was given a permanent home by Finland back in 1986. The residence, which includes a workshop and a radio station, was built in memory of former US first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

A Canadian and American defence agency, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), has been tracking the annual journey of Santa Claus since 1955 as he goes around in his reindeer-powered sledge. A 3-D, interactive website allows users to know about the cities that Santa Claus visits during the trip.

Embarking on the trip from Finland, Santa Claus, in a video, said, “The darkest moment of winter has already passed, and it's finally the time to go on a long and enjoyable trip around the world. The magic of Christmas makes this trip possible, and you all here, you make possible the magic of Christmas. Because when people have joyful and happy thoughts, the magic of Christmas is created.”

Santa Claus shared that he met people from over the world and has received a number of letters this year. He added that the letters reflected people's wish for the world to calm down. “Children and adults alike wish to say. My wish too is that the stormy year would turn into a better and more peaceful direction with Christmas”.

NORAD recently stated that Santa Claus' journey wouldn't be impacted by COVID-19 or the bomb cyclone that has hit North America. The agency has planned to employ around 1,500 volunteers to attend phone calls from children enquiring about Santa Claus' location, according to AP.