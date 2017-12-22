Sania Mirza Posts Pic With Federer. But Tabu's Comment Is Cherry On Top

Hyderabadi Biryani is somehow the real star of the post

December 22, 2017
Sania Mirza recently posted a picture of Roger Federer and herself asking people to caption it.

As far as the Instagram game goes, few can beat Tennis' golden girl Sania Mirza. The sportstar always has the perfect posts and pictures to share that make her followers extremely happy. And adding to her list of amazing posts is this new picture shared by her. Not only are the picture and caption winning Instagram, it's actor Tabu's comment on it that is really the icing on the cake. And you'll be surprised to know that while Sania's post features Tennis ace Roger Federer, it's Hyderabadi Biryani that is somehow the star of the post.

Here's what happened. Sania recently posted a picture of Federer and herself asking people to caption it. And to really get her Instagram followers in the mood to share some witty captions, Sania shared one herself. "Pssttt- Roger, the Hyderabadi biryani is a lot better than the butter chicken," she says on Instagram.
 

Now as Instagram put on their thinking caps to match Sania's witty caption, it's Tabu's comment that'll really make you smile.
 
tabu comment

Since being posted about an hour ago, the picture and caption have already collected over 32,000 'likes' on Instagram. And thanks to Tabu's comment several people are also discussing whether the food mentioned is better than the other.

This isn't the first time Sania has shared what her on-court conversations are like. She earlier posted a picture of herself with Croatia's Ivan Dodig, sharing their exact conversation at the moment.
 

Isn't Sania Mirza funny? Tell us how you would caption her picture with Roger Federer using the comments section below.

