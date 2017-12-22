Sania Mirza Posts Pic With Federer. But Tabu's Comment Is Cherry On Top

Here's what happened. Sania recently posted a picture of Federer and herself asking people to caption it. And to really get her Instagram followers in the mood to share some witty captions, Sania shared one herself. "Pssttt- Roger, the Hyderabadi biryani is a lot better than the butter chicken," she says on Instagram.
Now as Instagram put on their thinking caps to match Sania's witty caption, it's Tabu's comment that'll really make you smile.
Since being posted about an hour ago, the picture and caption have already collected over 32,000 'likes' on Instagram. And thanks to Tabu's comment several people are also discussing whether the food mentioned is better than the other.
This isn't the first time Sania has shared what her on-court conversations are like. She earlier posted a picture of herself with Croatia's Ivan Dodig, sharing their exact conversation at the moment.
Isn't Sania Mirza funny? Tell us how you would caption her picture with Roger Federer using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news