Sania Mirza Identified As PT Usha On Sports Day Poster In Andhra Pradesh

A poster in Visakhapatnam identified Sania Mirza as PT Usha.

In a gaffe that left the city red-faced, the organisers of the National Sports Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam mistook PT Usha for tennis star Sania Mirza. They erected a poster with a photograph of Sania Mirza bearing the name of the legendary track and field athlete, PT Usha.

The poster, put up near the Submarine museum on Beach Road, went viral as people began to share the goof-up on social media. While some criticised the poster, others cracked jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions it inspired:

Epic🤦‍♀️ can u help me hashtag # it pic.twitter.com/ItWzCo6nvY — Smita (@smitapop) August 29, 2019

All these years I thought she is Sania Mirza 🙊 pic.twitter.com/A43yaO1l77 — 𝐊𝐃𝐑 - హిందూ గాడు (@KDRtweets) August 29, 2019

Sania mirza @MirzaSania is called PT usha in Andhrapradesh

🙄🙄🙄

Such ignorance level of Ap government ?? pic.twitter.com/65SEkEb1fm — Kiran (@kirankonnects) August 29, 2019

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced cash awards for sportspersons who won medals at the national level in the name of 'YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu' and it was also decided to organise functions on the occasion of National Sports Day.

