Sania Mirza, Husband Shoaib Malik To Host Talk Show Together

Tennis ace Sania Mirza and her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, have announced that they will soon host a talk show, The Mirza Malik show. The latest development was shared on Instagram along with a poster featuring the couple. The show will air on a Pakistani channel - Urduflix official.

The text attached to the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

Fans too were quick to share their excitement in the comments section. A user wrote, “Bahut acha laga. Dil khush hogaya [my heart is filled with joy]

Another added, “Waiting” with a red heart emoji.

A lot of people have left heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Here is the post:

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. The tennis sensation often shares adorable moments featuring herself and Izhaan on Instagram. A while back, Sania shared a pic with Izhaan and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.” Here, the little one is seen planting a kiss on his mum's forehead.

Then the moment when Sania Mirza never thought that she would become a tennis mom.

Sania Mirza then spoke about one of the most challenging things about being a working mother. Any guesses? Staying away from her son. She announced it on Instagram with a cute pic of herself and her son cuddling on the bed. “One of the most challenging things as a working mother is to stay away from him. When you come back home to this, how can life not be perfect? More importantly, how can I not be grateful,” she said.

On Izhaan Mirza Malik, Sania Mirza shared some beautiful pics from her family album and wrote, “I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled :) You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn't be prouder to be your mumma. You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew. I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever.”

