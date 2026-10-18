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Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 10-Foot-Tall Goddess Durga Sculpture With Fruits And Vegetables

The installation combined sand with 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits.

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Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 10-Foot-Tall Goddess Durga Sculpture With Fruits And Vegetables
The installation featured 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Durga Puja is celebrated through different forms of art and creativity. Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a unique installation of Maa Durga at Puri Sea Beach using sand, fruits and vegetables.

The installation combined sand with 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits. It also carried the festive message of Happy Durga Puja.

Sharing the video of the Sculpture on X, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, "I have created a sand art installation at Puri Beach, Odisha, using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables 22 vegetables and 10 fruits. May Maa Durga bless everyone with strength, happiness, peace, and prosperity."

Watch Video Here:

Standing 10 feet tall, the artwork was created using around eight tonnes of sand. Pattnaik completed the installation in five hours.

The installation featured 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables, including oranges, apples, grapes, bananas, cucumbers, lemons, okra, bitter gourd, beans and carrots.

According to ANI, Pattnaik was joined by students from his Sand Art Institute to create the installation. The artwork presented a distinctive way to celebrate Durga Puja by combining sand art with fruits and vegetables.
 

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