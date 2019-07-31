Same-Sex Couple, From India And Pakistan, Win Twitter With Stunning Pics

"A New York Love Story," wrote their photographer while sharing the pictures online

Offbeat | | Updated: July 31, 2019 16:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Same-Sex Couple, From India And Pakistan, Win Twitter With Stunning Pics

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik's photographs have gone viral online.


The photoshoot of a same-sex couple in New York has taken the Internet by storm. Pictures from the photoshoot were posted by their photographer on Monday to Twitter, where they have gone massively viral. The pictures feature Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella.

Wearing traditional outfits and jewellery, the couple are seen laughing and kissing in the pics.

"A New York Love Story," wrote their photographer while sharing the pictures online.

The post has collected over 41,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Many social media users seem to be in love with the love story that rose above gender and religion.

In another post this morning, their photographer, Sarowar Ahmed, wished the couple a happy anniversary while sharing more pictures from another, equally stunning photoshoot. The pictures were also shared by Anjali with a sweet caption: "Happy anniversary to the girl who taught me how to love & be loved."

What do you think of the photoshoot? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

same-sex couplenew yorkindia pakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ZomatoVG SiddharthaCCD OwnerUnnaoDelhi MetroVirat KohliAnushka SharmaCoffee Day CharimanPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProVivo S1Realme X

................................ Advertisement ................................