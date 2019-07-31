Same-Sex Couple, From India And Pakistan, Win Twitter With Stunning Pics

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik's photographs have gone viral online.

The photoshoot of a same-sex couple in New York has taken the Internet by storm. Pictures from the photoshoot were posted by their photographer on Monday to Twitter, where they have gone massively viral. The pictures feature Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan under a rain-splattered umbrella.

Wearing traditional outfits and jewellery, the couple are seen laughing and kissing in the pics.

"A New York Love Story," wrote their photographer while sharing the pictures online.

A New York Love Story pic.twitter.com/nve9ToKg9y — Sarowar (@Sarowarrrr) July 28, 2019

The post has collected over 41,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Many social media users seem to be in love with the love story that rose above gender and religion.

Revolution on so many levels.

Hindu- Muslims, India- Pakistan, Two women lovers. Kudos and congratulations. — Propofol (@Pujee123) July 30, 2019

This is so beautiful ❤️ https://t.co/kZbHZMFdDH — Asshwin Babu S M (@AsshwinM) July 30, 2019

Brb I'm really gonna go cry 😭 so beautiful — k$$ (@epitomeofkool_) July 30, 2019

In another post this morning, their photographer, Sarowar Ahmed, wished the couple a happy anniversary while sharing more pictures from another, equally stunning photoshoot. The pictures were also shared by Anjali with a sweet caption: "Happy anniversary to the girl who taught me how to love & be loved."

Happy anniversary to the girl who taught me how to love & be loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zm5sAhqIxP — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) July 31, 2019

What do you think of the photoshoot? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.