Salaam Namaste, Says Salman Khan Amidst Coronavirus Crisis. See His Insta Post

Salman Khan's health advisory has collected over a million 'likes' on Instagram.

With the world moving away from hugs and handshakes amidst coronavirus fears, Salman Khan had an important reminder for his 30 million Instagram followers. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took to the photo and video sharing platform this morning to remind his fans that our culture has both "Namaste" and "Salaam" – forms of greeting that do not require direct contact.

"Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! (Namaste and Salaam coexist in our civilization)," wrote Salman Khan, sharing a picture that shows him with his hands folded.

"Jab #coronavirus khatam ho jaye tab maath milao aur gale lago (Shake hands and hug when the coronavirus outbreak is over)," the 54-year-old actor added.

Salman Khan's health advisory has collected a whopping 1.2 million 'likes' within two hours of being shared. It has also collected over 18,000 comments from fans.

"Well said. Amazing sir!" wrote The Body actress Vedhika in the comments section.

"Good advice," said another Instagram user, while a third added: "Well said."

Many also complimented Salman Khan's photograph as they asked him to stay safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

People around the world are changing their habits and forms of greetings to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further. Several countries, including China, France and UAE, have advised citizens to replace traditional hugs, handshakes and pecks with greetings that don't require physical contact.

The novel coronavirus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets during coughing and sneezing, doctors say. Besides keeping contact to a minimum with an infected person, preventive measures include frequent washing hands frequently and using hand sanitisers.