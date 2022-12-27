"Safest Security System": Cobra Sticking Out From Door Terrifies Internet

The snake, which looks alert, tries to attack the person filming it.

A cobra was seen emerging with its hood spread wide from behind the door of a house, in a video that is gaining traction on the internet. Moments later, the snake, which looks alert, tries to attack the person filming it. "The safest security system!" the caption read.

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 30,000 views on Twitter and drew a number of reactions.

Many seemed terrified by the aggressive reptile hidden in the doorway.

"I would simply have a heart attack and be done," a user wrote.

Another said, "Yeah, I would have a heart attack."

Some came up with quite a few questions.

“That's huge? Were they able to get him out? Assuming that's in India or possibly South Africa or Australia? Yikes!” a comment read.

One joked, “Never been a fan of the hoodie.”

One suggested that a cobra for security was a bit too much. “And, all I got was a ring doorbell!” the comment read.

One sarcastically wrote, “Oh my! He should be charged with trespass, but I don't want to argue with him.”

Some vowed to never enter that house.

“Better than a barking dog,” a person wrote.

One wrote, “Haha we need one of those!”

The video had gone viral last year too.

Earlier this month, another video made its way to social media where a man was seen giving a ‘bath' to a huge king cobra. The video showed the man casually pouring water from a bucket over the reptile without any fear. At one point, the person even holds the snake's head while at the end we see the serpent trying to get hold of the mug by itself.

