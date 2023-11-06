Sabyasachi Faces Backlash For Featuring ''Sad'' Models, Internet Calls It ''Funeral Collection''

Nalli Silks also faced a similar backlash last month

Ahead of the festive and wedding season, designer brand Sabyasachi released a new advertisement featuring its ''Heritage bridal'' collection. However, the brand is at the receiving end of criticism online after some people were not happy with the portrayal of models. The ad features women adorning the new saree collection, however, their ''expressionless'', ''sad'' and ''boring'' faces have irked a section of the internet. More so, people were also miffed with the fact that none of the models wore a bindi. According to beliefs, any ethnic attire, especially during festivities is seen incomplete without bindi.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Sabyasachi dropped a video on Friday featuring the new collection and captioned it as, ''HERITAGE BRIDAL 2023.'' Soon after, many dissatisfied users vented their frustrations in the comment section and slammed the brand for featuring models in a ''mourning look'' despite being associated with weddings and festivities.

Here's the video:

Some people ridiculed the brand and went on to call the new ad a ''funeral collection,'' instead of discussing the designs. A few pictures also became the centre of hilarious jokes and memes. One user said, ''Why models are looking depressed? Is it a depression collection? Where is bindi? Freedom of expression doesn't allow anyone to make a mockery of any festivals.''

Another wrote, ''Welcome to the world of Rudali for any kind of Matam Sabyasachi Mourning Collection - A line of colourful designer sarees for going to funerals.'' A third added, ''What exactly is their problem, constipation, piles, hernia ….?''

A fourth said, ''Looks like they posing for a Police mug shot. What kind of sarees are you selling without a bindi in the name of the Sabyasachi collection? At least tell them to smile like corpses and whatnot. Always westernizing our culture in the name of modernism.'' A fifth wrote, ''Attending a funeral in that attire? Is it? funeral collection? Would it hurt to smile?''

Yet another said, ''I say even mannequins would do a better job. These look like Egyptian mummies resurrected from the dead.''

Here are some other tweets:

Moral of the story for all women is..



EXPENSIVE GARMENTS, JEWELLERY AND ACCESSORIES CANNOT MAKE YOU HAPPY.#sabyasachi#Diwali2023#Diwalipic.twitter.com/ST6yVYEnEz — Anil Yadav 🇮🇳🚩 (@ani1yadav) November 6, 2023

Who died? And why are these women dressed in such ugly bling for the funeral? BTW, these kind of over-embroidered chiffon kinda sarees are available at Manish Market, Mumbai for as little as 2,500 rupees! pic.twitter.com/LMSXQnJqjY — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) November 6, 2023

In my house, whenever someone is going around looking glum, others will ask why is she/he looking like #Sabyasachi model. — P G Bhaskar 🇮🇳 (@BhaskarPG) November 6, 2023

Off course we are sad because #Sabyasachi removed our bindis.



And no, we are not lined up in a police station as eye witnesses of a horrific crime. pic.twitter.com/uOiZNuuwhm — Arun Goyal 🇮🇳 (@arun_at_mumbai) November 6, 2023

IMO; #Sabyasachi deliberately puts out annual campaigns during festivals of female models with depressed & sad looks on their faces; like they are forced to wear sarees or Indian clothes because the people who outrage are anyways not his target market + gives him free publicity🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/33K93D7nRy — anvaya (@anvaya) November 6, 2023

Last month, Nalli Silks, faced a similar backlash after a model featuring in its ad was spotted without a bindi. A section of people were also outraged because the advertisement came at the auspicious time of Navratri. After a lot of criticism, Nalli Silks launched another advertisement which was shared by actor Soni Srivastava. In the clip, several models were seen dressed in Nalli Silk Sarees and flaunting their jewellery and bindis.

It is common knowledge that models are often asked to maintain a neutral expression so as not to take away from the outfit they are meant to showcase.