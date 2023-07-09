AI Reimagines Harry Potter Characters As Sabyasachi Models And Results Are Stunning

The post is now going viral on social media platforms

Artificial Intelligence is changing the world around us. It is only continuing to advance, particularly in the past few years. Now, digital artist Manoj Omre on Instagram reimagined the Hollywood film Harry Potter's characters as Sabyasachi models and the internet loved the results.

Mr Omre created the characters with the help of Mid Journey, an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions. The artist showed characters like Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Sirius Black, Voldemort, Dumbledore, and Dobby in a new light.

In the art series, the characters are seen in intricately made Indian clothes that resemble designer Sabyasachi's designs.

The caption of the post reads, "What if in some universe J.K. in J.K. Rowling stands for Just Kidding."

See the post here:

Since being shared, the post has received over 1,665 likes and several comments. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Sirius Black got some serious swag."

Another user joked, "Harry Ratan dhan payo."

The third user wrote, "Why is Hagrid giving Pritam vibes?"

"Bhai snape looks so gooooodddd," the fourth commented.

