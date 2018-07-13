Russell's Viper Snake Delivers 36 Offspring In Mumbai Institute

A Russell's viper snake gave birth to 36 baby snakes in Mumbai's Haffkine Institute.

Haffkine Institute is one of the leading research institutes' for anti-snake venom. It is one of the only two institutes which have the license to collect snake venom in India.

This female Russell Viper was caught from Barasati district of Maharashtra in the last week of June and gave birth after four days.

Elated, institute director Dr Nishigandga Naik told ANI, "It is lucky for us to welcome these babies in our institute. The mother and her 36 snake lets are healthy and safe."

"I would like to say that this institute follows all World Health Organisation (WHO) norms and there is no issue about their food or safety," Naik added.

Russell's viper snakes are venomous and can display aggressive behaviour. Normally, a Russell's viper gives birth to 20-30 snake lets at a time.

Currently, Haffkine institute is in consultation with Maharashtra forest department as to how and when will the viper and her baby snakes will be left in natural habitat.