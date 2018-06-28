Rupee Falls To All-Time Low, But These Jokes Are Peak Twitter

The rupee breached the 69 mark against the dollar on Thursday falling to its lowest level ever

Offbeat | | Updated: June 28, 2018 13:23 IST
Though the rupee has hit an all-time low, Twitter hasn't lost its humour.

The rupee breached the 69 mark against the dollar on Thursday falling to its lowest level ever. The rupee's went past its last record low of 68.8650 per dollar on November 24, 2016. But as the rupee slipped against the dollar, Twitter was high on humour. The fall of rupee may spell bad news for many but it didn't stop Twitter from doing what it does best - cracking jokes. Rupee's all-time low led to many witty one-liners on Twitter. We compiled the best ones for you:

Twitter couldn't help compare it to Germany's exit from World Cup last night

There's always room for puns

Want Thursday motivation?

Too relatable?

Ouch!

According to Reuters, traders said that some of the factors that came into play in rupee's decline were dollar's sharp gain overnight combined with fall in Asian currencies which caused the rupee's drop in early trade. They said that they were hopeful the central bank would step in to prevent further losses.

In May, it was the hike in petrol prices that had led to Twitter showing its funny side.

