Rupee Falls To All-Time Low, But These Jokes Are Peak Twitter

Though the rupee has hit an all-time low, Twitter hasn't lost its humour.

The rupee breached the 69 mark against the dollar on Thursday falling to its lowest level ever. The rupee's went past its last record low of 68.8650 per dollar on November 24, 2016. But as the rupee slipped against the dollar, Twitter was high on humour. The fall of rupee may spell bad news for many but it didn't stop Twitter from doing what it does best - cracking jokes. Rupee's all-time low led to many witty one-liners on Twitter. We compiled the best ones for you:

Twitter couldn't help compare it to Germany's exit from World Cup last night

Things that are going towards their all-time low :



1. Rupee

2. German Football Team

3. Australian Cricket Team

4. Potholes in Mumbai - Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 28, 2018

Rupee crashed harder than Germany. - Raghav D (@Bulletcoder) June 28, 2018

There's always room for puns

69 to the dollar?

The #Rupee used to make a lot of sense.

Now it only makes cents. - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 28, 2018

Want Thursday motivation?

#ThursdayMotivation: If you're feeling low in life, take a look at the rupee. - Punster (@Pun_Starr) June 28, 2018

Too relatable?

it's ok rupee, even i'm at an all time low - shrt (@shrutithenaik) June 28, 2018

Rupee is low. Can we ask Rupee's partner to take them out for shopping and lunch/dinner date to cheer it up?! Even a movie will help I'm sure. - MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) June 28, 2018

Ouch!

US Dollar to Rupee after rupee falls yet again!!#RupeeAllTimeLowpic.twitter.com/PRySYC21NQ - Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) June 28, 2018

According to Reuters, traders said that some of the factors that came into play in rupee's decline were dollar's sharp gain overnight combined with fall in Asian currencies which caused the rupee's drop in early trade. They said that they were hopeful the central bank would step in to prevent further losses.

