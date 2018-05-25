From Amul To Anand Mahindra: The Wittiest Takes On Petrol Price Hike

About 20 hours ago, Mr Mahindra shared a hilarious image that appears to be edited to show a road sign comparing the price of petrol to the price of a chilled beer.
"One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape!" wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing the picture that has collected over 5,000 'likes'.
One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape! pic.twitter.com/U8zRr9S5Lo- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2018
He is not the only one to be tweeting about the fuel hike. Amul, known for its topical averts, also shared a witty take on the petrol hike.
#Amul Topical: Petrol prices hit all time high! pic.twitter.com/U1pWTlodwa- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 23, 2018
Here is how others are using humour to deal with the surge in petrol prices:
Petrol pump guy: *points to the machine* "Zero dekh lo"
[ after 1 minute]
Me: *points to HDFC's balance SMS* "Zero dekh lo"- (@pranavsapra) May 22, 2018
Before fuel price hike: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2018
After fuel price hike: Comedians on Foot Getting Coffee.
Petrol pump attendant: "Sir, please don't use your cellphone. Aag lag sakti hai."- Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 22, 2018
Me: *looks at petrol's price per litre on the machine*
Attendant: *looks at diesel's price on the machine*
Me: *looks at the attendant*
Attendant: *looks back at me*Comments"Koi nahi sir, laga do aag"
I wish my salary was like petrol Every morning I get up and find it has been raised- minna sood (@minnasood) May 25, 2018
Petrol prices will clear the DU cut off too, soon.- InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 21, 2018
Petrol pump owners before and after #FuelPriceHikepic.twitter.com/q06m5tYro0- The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 22, 2018
While the price of petrol was only 17 paise less than Rs 78 per litre in Delhi on Friday, it was 35 paise away from Rs 86 per litre in Mumbai, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.
