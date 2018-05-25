From Amul To Anand Mahindra: The Wittiest Takes On Petrol Price Hike

The rise in petrol prices has led to jokes and memes on Twitter.

One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape! pic.twitter.com/U8zRr9S5Lo - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2018

Petrol pump guy: *points to the machine* "Zero dekh lo"



[ after 1 minute]



Me: *points to HDFC's balance SMS* "Zero dekh lo"- (@pranavsapra) May 22, 2018

Before fuel price hike: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



After fuel price hike: Comedians on Foot Getting Coffee. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2018

Petrol pump attendant: "Sir, please don't use your cellphone. Aag lag sakti hai."



Me: *looks at petrol's price per litre on the machine*



Attendant: *looks at diesel's price on the machine*



Me: *looks at the attendant*



Attendant: *looks back at me*



"Koi nahi sir, laga do aag" - Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 22, 2018

I wish my salary was like petrol Every morning I get up and find it has been raised - minna sood (@minnasood) May 25, 2018

Petrol prices will clear the DU cut off too, soon. - InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 21, 2018