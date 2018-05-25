From Amul To Anand Mahindra: The Wittiest Takes On Petrol Price Hike

"One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape!" wrote business tycoon Anand Mahindra

Offbeat | | Updated: May 25, 2018 14:35 IST
51 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
From Amul To Anand Mahindra: The Wittiest Takes On Petrol Price Hike

The rise in petrol prices has led to jokes and memes on Twitter.

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend on Friday, rising for 12th day in a row. The skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel in India have led to a flurry of jokes on Twitter. As with any trending topic, memes and jokes on the petrol price hike have flooded the micro blogging website, leaving many amused. Among the many sharing these jokes is none other than business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who reached inside his "WhatsApp Wonderbox" for this zinger.

About 20 hours ago, Mr Mahindra shared a hilarious image that appears to be edited to show a road sign comparing the price of petrol to the price of a chilled beer.

"One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape!" wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing the picture that has collected over 5,000 'likes'.
 
He is not the only one to be tweeting about the fuel hike. Amul, known for its topical averts, also shared a witty take on the petrol hike.
 
Here is how others are using humour to deal with the surge in petrol prices:
 
While the price of petrol was only 17 paise less than Rs 78 per litre in Delhi on Friday, it was 35 paise away from Rs 86 per litre in Mumbai, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Petrol price hikeFuel hikepetrol jokes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................