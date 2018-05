From Amul To Anand Mahindra: The Wittiest Takes On Petrol Price Hike

The rise in petrol prices has led to jokes and memes on Twitter.

One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape! pic.twitter.com/U8zRr9S5Lo - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2018

Petrol pump guy: *points to the machine* "Zero dekh lo"



[ after 1 minute]



Me: *points to HDFC's balance SMS* "Zero dekh lo"- (@pranavsapra) May 22, 2018

Before fuel price hike: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



After fuel price hike: Comedians on Foot Getting Coffee. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 24, 2018

Petrol pump attendant: "Sir, please don't use your cellphone. Aag lag sakti hai."



Me: *looks at petrol's price per litre on the machine*



Attendant: *looks at diesel's price on the machine*



Me: *looks at the attendant*



Attendant: *looks back at me*



"Koi nahi sir, laga do aag" - Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 22, 2018

I wish my salary was like petrol Every morning I get up and find it has been raised - minna sood (@minnasood) May 25, 2018

Petrol prices will clear the DU cut off too, soon. - InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 21, 2018

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend on Friday, rising for 12th day in a row. The skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel in India have led to a flurry of jokes on Twitter. As with any trending topic, memes and jokes on the petrol price hike have flooded the micro blogging website, leaving many amused. Among the many sharing these jokes is none other than business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who reached inside his "WhatsApp Wonderbox" for this zinger.About 20 hours ago, Mr Mahindra shared a hilarious image that appears to be edited to show a road sign comparing the price of petrol to the price of a chilled beer."One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is a robust sense of humour in the public. Judging by the jokes going around on the fuel hikes, we're in good shape!" wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing the picture that has collected over 5,000 'likes'.He is not the only one to be tweeting about the fuel hike. Amul, known for its topical averts, also shared a witty take on the petrol hike.Here is how others are using humour to deal with the surge in petrol prices:While the price of petrol was only 17 paise less than Rs 78 per litre in Delhi on Friday, it was 35 paise away from Rs 86 per litre in Mumbai, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.