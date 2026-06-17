"Rs 450 For 1 Litre": Bihar Milkman's Stunned Reaction To US Milk Prices Goes Viral

A light-hearted conversation between a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and his milk supplier in India has gone viral, leaving social media users amused by the milkman's priceless reaction to the cost of milk and tea in the United States. The video features Prabhakar Prasad, popularly known online as "Chaiguy" or "Bihari Chaiwala," chatting with his local milk seller during a visit to India. During the conversation, Prasad told the milkman that a litre of milk in California costs around Rs 450. The figure appeared almost unbelievable to the seller, considering that milk in India typically costs a fraction of that amount.

The surprise grew even bigger when Prasad explained that he uses the milk for his tea business in Los Angeles. When asked how much he charges for a cup of chai, he revealed that a single serving sells for around $10, or roughly Rs 900.

The milkman's expression changed from shock to curiosity almost instantly. Rather than dwelling on the price difference, the enterprising seller quickly began thinking about the possibilities. As the conversation continued, he started exploring whether there could be a way to send his own milk to the United States. He even suggested transporting it in refrigerated conditions to keep it fresh during the journey.

"Bihari doodhwala couldn't believe… Chaiguy pays 450 rupees for 1 litre milk in California," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The exchange has resonated with viewers online, many of whom joked that the milkman skipped the disbelief stage and moved straight to international expansion plans.

Curious about life abroad, the milk seller also asked Prasad what living in the United States was really like. Prasad explained that while America offers many opportunities and conveniences, life there moves at a relentless pace. He noted that higher earnings often come with significantly higher expenses and a different set of everyday challenges.

The man behind the viral video is Prabhakar Prasad, an entrepreneur who built a successful chai business in Los Angeles after an unconventional journey from Bihar to the United States.