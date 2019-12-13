Royal Job Alert: Queen Elizabeth Is Looking For A Social Media Director On LinkedIn

The Royal Household is looking for someone to help with Queen Elizabeth's social media.

Have any experience with social media? You could apply for a job with the Queen of the United Kingdom. On Thursday, the Royal Household announced on LinkedIn that they are looking for a new Head of Digital Engagement to help with Queen Elizabeth's social media presence.

In the job posting on LinkedIn, the Royal Household explained that the "role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family."

"You'll provide digital and editorial leadership to a small team of digital media specialists, drive the content strategy of our digital channels, and work with colleagues across the organisation to continuously improve our digital presence," they wrote.

The royal family's Instagram account has 6.9 million followers.

The selected candidate will earn between 45,000 to 50,000 pounds per annum, depending on their experience. They will be expected to work 37.5 hours per week, over five days, from Monday to Friday.

"It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions," the job posting reads. "It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

Sounds like the job for you? It gets even better when you realise that Queen Elizabeth's new social media director will work out of the Private Secretary's Office in Buckingham Palace.

Applications for the job will close on December 24. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview in January 2020.