"Rs 83 Lakh A Year For House Manager": Dubai's Recruitment Agency Job Posting Is Viral

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Dubai recruitment agency seeks full-time house managers in Abu Dhabi. The positions offer a monthly salary of 30,000 AED, about Rs 7 lakh. The annual compensation nears Rs 83 lakh, comparable to top corporate roles.

A job listing by a Dubai-based recruitment agency has grabbed global attention and triggered a wave of social media reactions, with many saying they're ready to quit their jobs for the lucrative offer.

Posted by Royal Maison, an agency that recruits domestic staff for elite and royal households in the Middle East, the advertisement offers not one, but two positions for full-time house managers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The salary? A staggering 30,000 AED per month - approximately Rs 7 lakh - making it one of the highest-paying domestic roles in the region. That amounts to nearly Rs 83 lakh per annum, a figure that rivals packages offered in top corporate sectors in India.

In its Instagram post, Royal Maison wrote: "We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Full-Time House Manager to join our prestigious team. This role offers an attractive salary of 30,000 AED per month, reflecting our commitment to attracting the best talent in the industry."

The viral post quickly sparked a flood of comments, with users joking about quitting their current jobs to apply. "30000 AED, I would leave my current job and get into hospitality," a user quipped. Another user wrote, Seems very high and considering tax is negligible … must be a huge house with a lot of expectations, is there a job description please?"

The agency clarified in the post and comments that the clients are prominent businessmen with families, not celebrities or entertainment personalities. They also addressed scepticism over the hefty salary. Responding to a comment that claimed house managers don't usually earn such high pay, Royal Maison replied, "Not every. But those two clients, yes. And the clients are demanding."

According to the job description, the selected candidates will be responsible for managing the daily operations of high-profile households, supervising staff, handling maintenance, managing budgets, and ensuring that the homes run to "the highest standards of service." Applicants must have prior experience managing luxury residences.

Dismissing claims of a possible catch, the agency said the offer is genuine and urged interested candidates to apply by sending their CVS directly.