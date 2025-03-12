Rottweiler Rips Cobra Apart In Seconds, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A chilling video of a Rottweiler attacking a cobra has gone viral on social media, sparking a heated debate. The clip, shared on Instagram by user lone_wolf_warrior27, captures a tense encounter between the pet dog and the venomous reptile in a garden. The video begins with the dog growling and barking at the cobra while its owner records the scene. Moments later, the powerful dog attacks the snake and tears it apart. As the video continues, the snake's head and tail can be seen separated. The dog, on the other hand, picks up the snake's head in its mouth and rips it further.

All this while the owner of the dog tries to calm it down, however, the powerful Rottweiler does not relent. Even after tearing the snake apart, it continues to growl and bark at the snake. It even picks up the snake's head in its mouth and rips it till the reptile is motionless.

"Rottweiler vs Cobra," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The video, shared a few days back, has gone viral on social media and triggered a debate. While some users praised the dog's bravery, others expressed concerns over the potential danger the dog faced. Some users also criticised the owner for not intervening.

"Train your dog , he doesn't even follow your command," commented one user. "If you look it up, the cobra family isn't responsible for most deaths. They usually warn or dry bite rather than attack. Cobras are one of the wisest snake species and even prey on vipers, which are actually more dangerous," wrote another.

"Illiteracy at its peak.Instead of shooting this, you could have taken him inside. If you can't take care of your pets don't use them as a mere tool for increasing followers on social media. Don't really know how's the poor baby, after biting the venomous snake," said a third user.

"This was so dangerous and unnecessary," said another.

"It could have been too dangerous for the dog," one user commented. "This could have been fatal for the dog. The owner should have acted sooner," noted another. "This is so wrong! You could have called a rescue team and saved the cobra," one user lamented.

The video has garnered more than 2.1 million likes and over 63 million views.