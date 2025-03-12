"Classic Landing In India": US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Reacts

Adam Ellick, US filmmaker and New York Times journalist, has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video of Indian passengers attempting to retrieve their luggage from overhead bins, despite repeated warnings. The video opens with a text insert - "Textbook landing in India for 1st time." The clip shows several air passengers attempting to retrieve their luggage from overhead bins while a female crew member repeatedly asks them to be seated until the seatbelt sign is turned off. A male staff member also repeats the same announcement, following which the passengers reluctantly go back to their seats.

"Classic landing in India," Mr Ellick wrote in the caption of the post. In the video, he also revealed that the passengers got up from their seats while the plane was still moving on the runway.

Watch the video below:

Mr Ellick shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1,111 likes and over 75,000 views. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions. While some agreed with the filmmaker, others criticised him for labelling the video as a "classic Indian landing". Some users also noted how the "magic male voice" was successful while the female voice was ignored.

"Hard to ignore the fact that the magic male voice was immediately successful while multiple requests in the female voice went completely unheard. Being an Indian woman, I find this very unsettling," wrote one user.

Also Read | US Woman Cancels Wedding After Discovering Fiance Secretly Bought House With His Mother

"Lack of civic sense, selfishness, this country is filled with such legends," commented another. "Absolute embarrassment. Feel second hand embarrassment looking at this," said a third user.

However, one user wrote, "Have been to the US 13 times and have always found Americans doing the same atleast 8 to 10 times so please let's not generalise a single incident."

"This is not about any particular country @adamellick . I live in the UK and it's the same here. If you travel around the world a bit you'll know," said another.

"You haven't been to Germany then. It has nothing to do with race. Even Italians do. Indian society is very competitive... Coming from NYC you should understand it better," one user wrote.