Roblox Faces Global Outage, Players Hit By Error 9007, Login And Server Issues

Roblox, a popular gaming platform, faced a global outage. Many Roblox players around the world faced a sudden problem that stopped them from enjoying their favourite games from late Thursday night, December 18. The issue quickly caught attention as players rushed to report the problem across different outage-tracking platforms.

As soon as the Roblox outage began, a massive number of complaints were recorded on Downdetector. Many players reported seeing a persistent error 9007 when trying to access Roblox. This error prevented users from joining games or connecting to servers, rendering the platform virtually unusable for many.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: DownDetector

According to DownDetector data, user complaints increased rapidly in a very short period of time. Thousands of players reported problems with login, gameplay, and server connections. This sudden surge clearly indicated that a large number of users were experiencing this issue simultaneously.

According to DownDetector, users are still facing this issue on the afternoon of December 19.

DownDetector's data revealed the types of issues users were experiencing. Approximately 63 percent reported difficulty accessing the website, while 26 percent reported server connection issues. Additionally, 11 percent of users reported gameplay issues.

This data proves that the outage wasn't limited to just one part of the platform. Instead, it affected multiple services and made normal Roblox use difficult for users.

Like if ROBLOX IS DOWN for you #RobloxDown pic.twitter.com/xAI3xYiueU — Gorgeous Blox (@GorgeousBlox) December 19, 2025

The most common issue during the outage was Error 9007. Several outage tracking websites confirmed that many gamers were repeatedly experiencing this error. This error prevented players from logging into the game or connecting to the server.

Roblox has not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of this outage.

