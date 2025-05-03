Advertisement
Video: Bull Takes A Scooter Ride In Rishikesh, Internet Can't Handle It

The bull manages to push the scooter forward a few feet, in what can only be described as a wobbly yet determined attempt at a ride.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video: Bull Takes A Scooter Ride In Rishikesh, Internet Can't Handle It
Moments later, the bull bumps the scooter into the gate of a nearby house.

In an unusual turn of events in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a stray bull has become the Internet's latest sensation after CCTV footage showed it apparently attempting to ride a parked scooter.

The video opens to a normal scene - a woman walking alongside a child in a school uniform. A motorbike and an auto-rickshaw on the road can also be seen.

The tranquillity is soon interrupted by a stray bull ambling past a stationed white scooter. The animal then hoists its front legs onto the seat while keeping its hind legs planted on the ground. It seems as if the bull is gearing up for a quick ride.

Startled by the sight, the woman quickly picks up the child and rushes to safety. In the meantime, the bull manages to push the scooter forward a few feet, in what can only be described as a wobbly yet determined attempt at a ride. 

Moments later, the bull bumps the scooter into the gate of a nearby house, then casually strolls away, seemingly unimpressed by its own antics.

The clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a humorous Hindi caption that translates to, “You've probably seen people stealing scooters many times, but the case of scooter theft in Rishikesh is a bit different. Here, even the stray bulls roaming the streets have a fondness for bikes and scooters.”

Watch the clip here:

The now-viral video has garnered over 6.7 lakh views and triggered a wave of amused reactions.

A user joked, “How to explain this to insurance, without CCTV.”

Another quipped, “I am now thinking which horn will he use??”

“He just skateboarded that damn scooty,” read another comment.

Perhaps the most fitting response came from one user who wrote, “India is a place with all sorts of possibilities. Anything that you can imagine in your wildest dreams.”

We may never know how the scooter's owner reacted, but one thing's certain — their two-wheeler has just starred in one of the most entertaining viral moments to come out of India this year.

