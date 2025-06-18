'Respectable' Groom Turns Out Toxic: Woman Urges Digital Checks Before Marriage

A woman took to social media to share how she saved herself from a "pushy" and "toxic" man with whom she was "getting forced" to marry, as she weighed in on the importance of a digital background check before marriage. The 22-year-old said her recent Reddit post about her feelings on forced marriage caught a user's attention, who texted her suggesting she should check the man's online footprint.

In the post, titled Arranged Marriage in 2025: Why Girls Need to Do a Full Digital Background Check (My Story), the woman revealed, "I checked everything and what I got made me realise just how dangerously unvetted some 'well-placed' men can be. I'm sharing this so more girls can learn to protect themselves."

"The guy had a professional job, looked 'respectable', but in private? Manipulative, emotionally unstable, sending unsolicited nudes, glorifying self-harm, dismissing consent, and obsessed with controlling conversations," she revealed.

The woman said that she used a friend's ID to talk to him, and what we found was "disturbing". She claimed that the man sent graphic photos and bragged about watching porn, saying, "It's not a big deal".

In a message to all the girls, the woman said never to trust a job title or family reputation. She suggested checking digital footprints like LinkedIn and old Instagram comments.

The woman said that she blocked him and told her family about it. "Stay smart. Be nosy. Protect your peace. Trust your guts if something feels off, it's off," she said.

Social media users say, "It shouldn't be limited to girls"

The post went viral. One user suggested, "You can also hire a freelance Cybersecurity expert, he'll dig up a lot more than just Social Media posts/comments."

Another said, "Stay away-no matter what it takes. I've seen someone go through this, and ten years later, her life is worse than a nightmare. Even her basic needs go unmet. Her family? They know everything but choose to do nothing. No one will-or legally can-come to save you."

"I second this post. The best test is to see how comfortable and willing he is in giving you his social media profiles, not the actual act of sharing itself," another user said.

One user even said that this shouldn't be limited to girls. "I don't think this has to be restricted to girls only; everyone should do thorough background checks," the user wrote.