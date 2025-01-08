Investor Calls Out "Insane" Salary Expectations For Grooms In Arranged Marriages, Sparks Debate

An investor's post on X sparked a heated online debate about rising salary expectations for grooms in arranged marriages, particularly in the IT sector. Vineeth K, an entrepreneur, expressed frustration on X about the high expectations placed on young men in India seeking arranged marriages. His post questioned the financial pressures on young professionals and the mindset of parents when setting financial criteria for potential matches.

"Salary expectations of grooms during wedding matches are insane... Those earning less than Rs. 1 lakh per month in IT are not even being considered. The mindset of parents requires a RESET. How can a 28-year-old earn 1-2 lakh, own a car, and have a house? Your generation had all these for retirement," he wrote.

The post went viral, sparking widespread reactions and comments from users who shared similar frustrations about the exploitation and humiliation faced by men seeking life partners due to excessive demands from brides' families. However, some argued that in cities like Bengaluru, earning at least Rs. 1 lakh per month is a reasonable expectation due to high living costs. They pointed out that monthly expenses in metro cities can exceed Rs. 1 lakh, especially with children.

One user wrote, "Marriage situation is one of the biggest crises in India. Unless the parents become reasonable and convince their kids, we see a generation of working people marrying at 30-35 years with serious issues for having kids .. many may not even get married .. unfortunately, I see girls and their parent having unreasonable expectations.."

Another commented, "It's easier to make 1L/month in IT, especially if you're in IT hub cities, but here's the problem: it's not sufficient to survive in those cities as a family unless your wife is also working. There's a big difference between earning 1L in a tier-2 city and in a big city."

A third said, "I don't know what percentage is the people earning 1 Lakh per month in-hand. The sad part is with layoffs and automation, many people are already anxious. The shaadi business is just adding a new headache to the situation if the expectations.''