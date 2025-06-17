"Resign By 2PM Or You're Fired": Freshers' Shocking Experience Sparks Online Outrage

A Reddit post about a recent graduate has gone viral after her employer abruptly demanded her resignation, despite completing a six-month training program and being recently converted to a full-time employee. The woman, who graduated in 2024 (batch 2020-2024) and was placed through on-campus recruitment, joined the company in November 2024.

After successfully finishing her training, she was officially made a full-time employee just last month. However, she has yet to be assigned to a project and has been on the "bench," attending internal upskilling sessions.

According to a Reddit post made by her friend on her behalf, the HR department unexpectedly contacted her in the morning and instructed her to submit her resignation by 2:00 PM, or else they would initiate it automatically by 3:00 PM. The reason cited was her being on the bench for four months and a perceived lack of required skills. The poster emphasizes that she was never given a project assignment and was officially in training until recently.

The abrupt demand has left the graduate in shock and feeling unfairly treated. She is now unsure whether to resign, wait for a potential project allocation, or escalate the issue. She has reportedly been diligent and consistently attended all training sessions and updates.

The Reddit post has sparked a discussion, with many users sharing similar experiences and offering advice. Some are suggesting she seek legal counsel to understand her rights and potential options, while others are recommending contacting HR to formally dispute the termination demand. The incident highlights concerns over employment practices and the treatment of recent graduates in certain companies.

"Asking someone to resign is downright illegal in places where employment laws are taken more seriously. One should never do it. If your friend doesn't want to leave the job, she has the right to not resign." "The employer should take the appropriate steps and do the paperwork to dismiss her," commented a user.

"A voluntary resignation will not help if you want to take any action. Ask her to gather all evidence of training fulfilment and no assignment of work and let them forcefully terminate. "You will have better chances of higher compensation when you do not resign," suggested another user.