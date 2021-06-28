New Spider Species Named After Tukaram Omble, Hero Cop Killed In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Icius Tukarami, a new species of spiders, has been named after Tukaram Omble.

Scientists have discovered two new species of spiders in Maharashtra and named one of them after Tukaram Omble, the Mumbai Police Assistant Sub-Inspector who was killed during the 26/11 terror attacks in the city. They have named the new species ‘Icius Tukarami', which first appeared in a research paper. Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, posted a picture with the spider on the left and the officer it has been named after on the right.

“So much nature yet to explore and a good way to pay respect to a martyr. A new species of jumping spider is documented Icius Tukarami from Maharashtra. Named after the martyr Tukaram by researchers,” tweeted Mr Kaswan.

So much nature yet to explore & a good way to pay respect to martyr. A new species of jumping spider is documented Icius tukarami from Maharashtra. Named after the martyr Tukaram by researchers. @Dhruv_spidypic.twitter.com/VQEbB9xbyE — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 28, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Kaswan wrote that the second species of the jumping spider was called Phintella cholkei. “This species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai. Great find and documentation,” he wrote.

Second new species of jumping spider is Phintella cholkei. This species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai. Great find & documentation. pic.twitter.com/LJqGB9fkhq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 28, 2021

Soon after Mr Kaswan's tweet, many people once again paid tributes to Mr Omble, who was also posthumously honoured with Ashoka Chakra in January 2009. "A great way to pay homage to the martyrs of the Mumbai attack. Jumping spider - are they dangerous??" tweeted @bani23b.

A great way to pay homage to the martyrs of the Mumbai attack. ???? ???? Jumping spider - are they dangerous?? — Shrabani Banerjee (@bani23b) June 28, 2021

Another user wrote it was a "glorious taxonomic tribute" to the braveheart.

Glorious taxonomic tribute to a brave heart. — rajku (@rajku) June 28, 2021

Here are more reactions:

It's a good gesture to respect the Braves ❤ — Marcos (@Veerbhadra108) June 28, 2021

Heartfelt gratitude for the gesture of honouring our hero.. — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) June 28, 2021

Wonderful tribute! — Chittukuruvi (@chittukuruvi4) June 28, 2021

Wow. That's wonderful.



It will take years for people to understand the significance of Tukaram Omble's sacrifice! https://t.co/eXNxZlSanl — THIOK தியோக் तियोक (@SeekerThiok) June 28, 2021

That's how you make a hero immortal.. https://t.co/0T5Vett01l — Dorai (@db2691) June 28, 2021

Mr Omble, unarmed, was killed while he tried to capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab on the night of November 26, 2008. He was shot dead at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai, but not before Mr Omble had ensured that the terrorist was caught alive.

Mr Ombale was unarmed, but he grappled with Kasab and held on his rifle allowing others to arrest him. Kasab fired several rounds before his arrest and the constable died of bullet wounds.

