Republic of Slowjamastan: How A San Diego DJ Created His Own Country

Randy "R Dub!" Williams is "the Sultan of Slowjamastan".

Randy "R Dub!" Williams, a late-night "slow jams" DJ from San Diego, has created a country with the name "Slowjamastan" and also appointed himself as the Sultan of this micronation.

According to CNN, Williams, a broadcaster by night, has spent his life attempting to visit every country in the world. With just one UN-recognised nation left to visit, he decided to buy an 11.07-acre plot of empty arid land in the California desert to build a new "country" named after his radio show.

The leader of this newly formed country, Mr. Williams, calls it "the United Territories of the Sovereign Nation of the People's Republic of Slowjamastan."

Despite the fact that the country's whole borders are within US territory, according to its official websites, Slowjamastan's sultan formally declared the country's independence from the US at 12:26 PM on December 1, 2021.

The new outlet further reported that the Republic of Slowjamastan even claims over 500 registered citizens, while 4,500 more are said to have been conditionally approved or are waiting in line for citizenship.

The wearing of Crocs is prohibited under one of the strange regulations that exist in this nation.

The aggressive "Porder Batrol" of this country has seized 427 pairs of Crocs, stopped 79 drivers who had their feet on the dashboard, and constructed 14 feet of new border fence.

"The duble" is the official currency of the desert state.

The official anthem "Slowjamastan (I Think It's Gonna Be an Awesome Place)" was written by the Sultan himself.