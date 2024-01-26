Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' To Chandrayaan-3, Know What's Special This Year

The parade will commence at 10:30 am and run for a duration of 90 minutes.

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today. In New Delhi, the focal point for the festivities is Kartavya Path, where impressive parades featuring the Indian army, navy, air force, police and paramilitary groups unfold. This year, the parade will commence at 10:30 am and run for a duration of 90 minutes. It will take place along the Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath. It will begin from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron is the Chief Guest. The theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy. A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and from central ministries and departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade.

Republic Day 2024: Here's what's special about this year's parade

'Nari Shakti'

For the first time ever, the parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would start with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by these women artists.

It will also see the first participation of an all-women tri-service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the flypast, representing "Nari Shakti" or 'women power'. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

French Army to participate in Republic Day Parade

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force will also feature in the celebrations. Additionally, six Indians will be part of the French military team that will march down the majestic Kartavya Path alongside Indian contingents at the 75th Republic Day parade.

Tejas aircraft to fly in full in a formation

For the first time, indigenously-built Tejas aircraft will fly in a formation of four aircraft. There was a previous occasion of one Tejas jet being part of the Republic Day parade. But for the first time, the aircraft will fly in a formation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to take space in parade

The Republic Day Parade tableau from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology this year will highlight the application of artificial intelligence (AI) across a range of fields and industries.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be highlighted

According to ANI, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) tableau will portray the momentous occasion of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing on August 23 last year. India became the first and only nation in history to set foot close to the uncharted lunar south pole as a result of the historic event.

DRDO's critical systems and technologies

Many critical systems and technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be showcased during the parade. The DRDO tableau is based on the theme 'Women power in protecting the nation by providing the defence shield in all five dimensions, namely land, air, sea, cyber, and space'.