Republic Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics, Greetings

Republic Day 2021: Here are some wishes and greetings you can share on January 26.

Republic Day is observed every year in India on January 26. It is the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950 as the governing document of the country, replacing the Government of India Act of 1935. After gaining independence in 1947, it took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete the Constitution. Republic Day is a national holiday in India. On this day, the three arms of the Defence - Army, Navy and Air Force - honour the freedom fighters who fought for India's independence.

The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital of New Delhi before the president. The Republic Day parade commences from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It showcases India's defence capabilities along with the country's cultural and social heritage.

Here are some Republic Day wishes, images, quotes and greetings you can share with friends and family on January 26:

With respect in our minds and strength in our hearts, we remember the freedom fighters those who made this Republic Day possible.

On this Republic Day, let us take a pledge to honour our motherland and work for her betterment.

Let us promise to strive for equality for all our brothers and sisters on Republic Day 2021. May we all live in peace and harmony as we work together for the betterment of our motherland.

Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...

On this Republic Day, let us take a moment to remember the freedom fighters and the visionaries who made this day a reality. Because of them, billions of Indians have enjoyed independence and all the blessings it brings.

My heart swells with pride for my country as I wish you a Happy Republic Day!

May this Republic Day fill your heart with pride in our great nation.