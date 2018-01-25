Republic Day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Send Friends And Family

While many people will make it to the India Gate lawns to witness the parade first hand, most of us will enjoy it from the comfort of our homes, beaming with pride about the achievements of our country. Children also celebrate the day before hoisting the Indian flag at school. On this day especially, a sense of patriotic fervor takes over all citizens as everyone wishes one another a Happy Republic Day.
We've rounded up some Republic Day images, wishes messages, that you can share with your friends and family:
Be the change that you wish to see in the world. Happy Republic Day!
On this day, let's take an oath to build our nation to be the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!
This is a country of colors and faith. Let this Republic Day remind us of the work done by our leaders for our safe and happy lives. Happy Republic Day!
Azadi ka josh kabhi kam na hone denge,
Jab bhi zaroorat padegi desh ke liye jaan luta denge.
Kyonki bharat hamara desh hai,
Is par koi aanch na aane denge
Happy Republic Day!
Freedom in mind,
Faith in words,
Pride in our heart,
Memories in our souls.
Let's salute the nation on Republic Day!
Republic day is a good time to examine who we are and how we got here. Hope peace reigns in every part of the world today and every day. Our life is full of colors and I hope this 26th January will add more colors in your life. Happy Republic Day
Indian hone par kariye garv,
Mil kar manaye loktantra ka parv,
Desh ke dushmano ko milkar harao,
Har ghar par tiranga laharao!
Happy Republic Day!
