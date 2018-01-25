Republic Day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Send Friends And Family

Republic Day 2018: On January 26, 1950, the Constitution was adopted as the governing document of India

In a first, the Republic Day parade this year will see the presence of 10 heads of state from ASEAN as chief guests.

On Friday, India will celebrate 69 years of being a Republic. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution was adopted as the governing document of India. For Indians, the day is synonymous with the Republic Day parade that happens every year at India Gate in the capital. In a first, the Republic Day parade this year will see the presence of 10 heads of state from ASEAN as chief guests. Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN - Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei - are being hosted by India this year. The parade will see participation from the armed forces, tableaux of states celebrating the diversity of India, performances from students and the most-awaited, motorbike stunts by 113 women from the Border Security Force (BSF).While many people will make it to the India Gate lawns to witness the parade first hand, most of us will enjoy it from the comfort of our homes, beaming with pride about the achievements of our country. Children also celebrate the day before hoisting the Indian flag at school. On this day especially, a sense of patriotic fervor takes over all citizens as everyone wishes one another a Happy Republic Day.Be the change that you wish to see in the world. Happy Republic Day!On this day, let's take an oath to build our nation to be the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!This is a country of colors and faith. Let this Republic Day remind us of the work done by our leaders for our safe and happy lives. Happy Republic Day!

Azadi ka josh kabhi kam na hone denge,Jab bhi zaroorat padegi desh ke liye jaan luta denge.Kyonki bharat hamara desh hai,Is par koi aanch na aane dengeHappy Republic Day! Our life is full of colors... I hope this 26th January will add more colors into your life. Happy Republic Day!

East or West, India is the best! Here's wishing you a Happy Republic DayFreedom in mind,Faith in words,Pride in our heart,Memories in our souls.Let's salute the nation on Republic Day!Republic day is a good time to examine who we are and how we got here. Hope peace reigns in every part of the world today and every day. Our life is full of colors and I hope this 26th January will add more colors in your life. Happy Republic Day

