Reporter Chased By Pig On Live TV In Hilarious Video

Lazos Mantikos was chased by a pig on live TV.

A regular work day turned into one that reporter Lazos Mantikos probably won't forget in a hurry when a pig hogged his limelight. Mr Mantikos, a reporter for ANT1 TV's Good Morning Greece, was delivering a report on Tuesday when he was chased by the pig on live TV, reports CNN. The incident occurred when the Greek reporter was in the town of Kineta to report on flood damage.

Hilarious footage of the incident shows Mr Mantikos being pursued relentlessly by the pig as he attempts to complete his report.

"Good morning, we have an issue. Giorgos can you hear me," Mr Mantikos says in the footage, addressing studio journalist Giorgos Papadakis, according to a translation by CNN. "We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks sorry I can't stand because it's biting me."

Back at the studio, Mr Mantikos' colleagues can be seen trying to control their laughter.

Watch the video below:

The video has collected over 1.3 lakh views on Twitter, along with a ton of amused comments.

I'm 100% with the pig here, they are very sensible creatures so he must have done something — ʏɪᴀɴɴɪs ʙᴀʙᴏᴜʟɪᴀs (@YiannisBab) November 26, 2019

Superb frontline reporting https://t.co/8MFdCdN351 — Ian Birrell (@ianbirrell) November 26, 2019

Mr Mantikos' colleague was among those who couldn't resist cracking jokes at his expense. "Lazos, because it's a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta, try and work things out with the female pig," Mr Papadakis said to laughter in the studio.

This isn't the first time an animal has hilariously interrupted a live broadcast. In March last year, an exotic bird landed on a news anchor's head during a live broadcast and remained perched there, creating a viral video in the process.

