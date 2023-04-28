'Reminded Me Of Mom': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On This Dish

Nagaland's Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, is internet's favourite politician.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, is internet's favourite politician. He is popular for his amusing and witty social media posts and is also skilled at communicating ideas and promoting his native state. He recently shared a video of a special dish from his home state and stated that it "reminded me of my mom".

He took to Twitter to share a video of fermented taro leaves with smoked pork. The 49-second video details the entire process of making the special dish- from cutting the vegetables to making the special paste and then to finally cooking. Mr Along captioned the post as, "Ah! Fermented Taro leaves with Smoked Pork. This reminded me of my Mom's dish. Missing home. Video Credit: Naga Food Tribe."

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and 2,500 likes.

"Just wait. I am too coming to join you. But I really eat very spicy food," said a user.

A second person said, "The best part is that no oil is used to cook such foods."

"Naga style cooking is so simple to do yet so delicious, I've tried Naga style chicken with bamboo shoot now I'm addicted to the taste! But the sad part is I had to get bamboo shoot from Naga frn, I hope it becomes easily available in the super markets & exported," remarked a third person.

Another user said, "Looks tempting! It would be an honour to dine with you and other naga brothers someday."

A few weeks ago, Mr Along went viral for sharing a picture of his Sunday breakfast. In the photo, he was seen talking on phone while getting ready to munch a morsel of food. "Breakfast on wood," Mr. Along said in a tweet that included a straight face emoji and a picture of him closely looking at a plate of food. He was preparing to eat the bit off of the fork. The tweet gained a lot of attention with users asking the minister to invite them for breakfast.