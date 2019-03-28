Remember The Viral Dancing Couple? They're Back With Another Adorable Video

Gitana Singh shared a video of her parents dancing.


They danced their way into our hearts back in November, and now India's favourite 'dancing couple' is back with another adorable video. The Punjabi couple became an online sensation after a video of them dancing to Lamberghini went viral about four months ago. On Wednesday, their daughter shared another adorable video of them dancing to the same hit song, and it has created quite a buzz online.

"Happy Birthday Mom !! Since the world has fallen in love with you two, and since this has become your song...I thought I'd share a little more love with everyone on your birthday," wrote Gitana Singh, sharing a video which shows her parents happily dancing together in colour-coordinated outfits.

"Grass, Dancefloor, or in between lunch tables, nothing will stop them !!" she added.

Watch the dance video below:

In just a day, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and thousands of comments.

"So so sweet, their happiness is infectious!!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Goals all the way," said another. "Old but so young at heart," a third added.

If you haven't seen the video that brought them viral fame, check it out below:

What do you think of these videos? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news




