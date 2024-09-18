Reddit User Asks NRIs The Reasons For Not Returning To India, Post Goes Viral

A Reddit user asked his fellow NRIs the reasons for not returning to India.

Many Indians have chosen to settle abroad, driven by the promise of better career opportunities and financial stability. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore are among the most popular destinations, offering a haven for Indians seeking professional growth and financial success. Education has also been a significant factor, with Indian students flocking to foreign universities for specialized courses and research opportunities. However, many Indians often face cultural adjustment issues, homesickness, and separation from family and friends. While some choose to return, others decide to make their adopted country their permanent home.

Recently, a Reddit user, who resides in the UK asked his fellow NRIs the reasons for not returning to India. ''We've seen threads where people have outlined what they miss about India when living abroad - conveniences, house help, family, festivals, cheaper cost of living, and more. These are true for the most part. So for those who've settled abroad - what's stopping you from returning?'', the post read.

The user then explained his reasons for not returning to India. He cited good infrastructure, work-life balance, a judgement-free society, and a low crime rate as his reasons for settling in the UK.

The query has prompted a diverse range of responses, with some users confessing that their sole motivation for staying abroad is financial gain. Some NRIs talked about the superior infrastructure in their adopted countries, highlighting issues in India such as inadequate public transportation, poor road conditions, and unreliable utilities. Others pointed to the lack of civic sense among Indians, contrasting it with the more considerate and law-abiding behaviour of foreigners.

One user wrote, ''Clean Air, Water, Food. Less corruption. Even though we pay taxes it is benefiting our lives. Population with Civic sense. Working government. Better work culture. Higher standard of living. People don't interfere in others' life.''

Another commented, ''I guess there are many reasons why people don't want to return back, including pollution, infrastructure, work-life balance, and tax returns. Family is the significant reason why many people come back.''

A third said, ''I was on an Indian women subreddit and a woman posted that she was shouted at a swimming pool in India by another woman because she was wearing a 2 piece. And here in Canada, everyone's wearing whatever they want to at a swimming pool regardless of your body shape.''

However, not all responses were negative. Some Reddit users expressed a desire to return to India, citing cultural ties, family connections, and a sense of belonging. Others shared plans to contribute to India's growth and development, leveraging their international experience and expertise.