Reddit User Alleges CEO Made Late Comers Stand Outside Office Doors, Sparks Debate

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user shared a bizarre experience involving their company's CEO, who enforced a strict punctuality policy. The CEO took drastic measures, shutting the office doors at noon and leaving late-arriving employees stranded outside. He then delivered a stern lecture on discipline to the tardy staff.

The Reddit user, who had arrived on time, witnessed the entire scene from inside the office and drew parallels with their school days, highlighting the CEO's questionable approach to promoting punctuality.

"In what seemed to be a time travel moment, our ceo teleported us back to school days today! He shutoff all entry to the office at around 12 pm and made all the late comers stand outside the office doors. After sometime he lectured all these guys about being productive and punctual and how "i was here till 10 pm last night" is not a valid reason to show up late. Luckily i was in early today so i was looking on from inside. Honestly, it felt so ridiculous that i was remembering how our school prefects used to make us stand out in the sun if we showed up after 8am," the post on Reddit read.

The Reddit post ignited a heated discussion, with many users criticising the method as "heavy-handed" and "disrespectful." One user pointed out that the root issue might not be the employees' tardiness, but rather unrealistic work expectations that led to burnout and stress

One user wrote, "If working till 10 pm isn't a valid reason to come in late, then just don't stay late. If your manager has a problem, tell them to take it up with the CEO."

Another commented, "This is disrespectful behaviour. They can just mark latecomers as half day present and the same can reflect in their payslips. I'm pretty sure once a pay deduction is at risk, majority wouldn't come late. But this is "childish" behaviour."

A third said, "Never understood why ceos like him behave like he own his employees. If his employees were late he could've issued warnings. But what kind of show off this. Imagine your are 21+ and to stand outside for coming late to office."