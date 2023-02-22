Red Sand Boa Snake Rescued From Darjeeling Forest Area, 4 Held

The snake is also referred to as Double Engine

A Team from the Belacoba forest range seized a massive Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from the Darjeeling forest area and arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. The accused have been identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya and Jagadish Roy.

Photos of the rescued snake have been shared by the news agency ANI.

The snake is also referred to as Double Engine, as its head and tail give the same appearance. The snake is found in India, Iran and Pakistan. It has local names such as Indian sand boa, John's sand boa, red sand boa, and brown sand boa.

