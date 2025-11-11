Recruiter Offers Job To Employee They Laid Off Months Ago, Story Viral

In a bizarre story, highlighting the reality of cost-cutting measures at workplaces, an employee has revealed that a recruiter attempted to hire them for the same job that they were laid off from a few months ago. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "A recruiter tried to recruit me to replace me", the worker stated that they were let go in April this year, having served the company for 14 years.

"It was a bullsh*t cost-cutting move to keep the stock price up. They need someone to do my job, so I was put on "a transition plan" until the end of the yearm," the user wrote in the r/recrutinghell subreddit.

"They spent 4 months trying to outsource my role to a lower cost country. When that didn't work, they opened a role in the US, but one level below where I am. That was 3 months ago."

Unable to fill out the vacancy, one of the recruiters reached out to the user via LinkedIn, stating that they would be perfect for the said job profile.

"He thought I'd be perfect for a role they were filling. I could tell from the description that it was my replacement. I asked if his client was my company and he confirmed," the user wrote.

"Somehow he read my LinkedIn profile closely enough to get my qualifications, without noticing I was already employed by his client."

'Accept The Offer'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 3,500 upvotes, with the majority of social media users urging the individual to accept the offer and play out the entire thing.

"Don't be surprised. Recruiters aren't typically known for their guile, perception and intellect," said one user, while another added: "Accept the recruiter's offer, show up to the interview. I'd love to see the look on their faces. Priceless."

A third commented: "The same thing happened to me. I was laid off, position eliminated. Then the company realized that the position was actually needed after all. I found this out when I received an email from a recruiter saying I was a perfect fit for this role."

A fourth said: "Oh yeah, follow up with him, hopefully he gets you an interview. That would be a very interesting event to witness, you showing up to interview with your boss for your job."