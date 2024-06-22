Real Or Fake? Internet Abuzz After Pics Of Rare Pink Dolphin Surface Online

The images quickly went viral, leaving the internet stunned.

Photos claiming to show a pink dolphin off the coast of North Carolina have recently gained significant attention on social media, leaving viewers both amazed and puzzled. The pictures, which first shared on Facebook, show a pink coloured dolphin jumping in the air and another stranded on North Caarolina's Hatteras Beach. According to the social media posts, the dolphin had washed out of its natural habitat and was found abandoned on the shore. The images quickly went viral, leaving the internet stunned.

However, upon closer inspection, many social media users noticed the dolphin had an unusually plastic appearance. This detail sparked speculation, with many users questioning the authenticity of the images, wondering if they were AI-generated or fake.

Take a look at the pictures below:

In the comments section, one user claimed that the images are not AI-generated and that pink dolphins "show up every now and then", adding that the "last one was a few years ago near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare". Another post claimed that the dolphin was washed off its natural habitat and was saved by a man.

However, some users added context to the pictures, stating, "This is a bottlenose dolphin, which can be pink when they are albino but not this pink. This image is just photoshopped. It is important to clarify this is not an AI image because, not only it is not a true, but it can also create concerns about AI being too real."

Separately, local media outlet WCNC also clarified that the photos claiming to show a pink dolphin in North Carolina are not real. "We have not received any reports or verified photos of pink dolphins in North Carolina waters," a spokesperson for the state's Division of Marine Fisheries said, per the outlet. Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Southeast Regional Office also confirmed to verify that the images are not real.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the pictures, one social media user expressed, "That's either a very nicely done toy or a dolphin that manages to keep the same posture in all of the photos."

"This is actually confirmed to be fake and possibly even AI-generated since it has a plastic look to it when you examine it," said another user.