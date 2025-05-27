Fake Or Real? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Kangaroo Airport Video

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows a kangaroo holding a boarding pass at an airport. The clip features a debate between airline staff and a passenger. Some viewers questioned its authenticity, suspecting it may be AI-generated.

A heartwarming video of a kangaroo holding a boarding pass has gone viral, captivating the internet's attention. The clip shows the kangaroo patiently waiting to board a plane while two women, a passenger and airline staff, engage in a heated debate. The video was shared by user "Wholesome Side of X," who often posts viral content. The adorable video was captioned, "Airline staff is not allowing this cute kangaroo to board the aeroplane, the way he is holding the boarding pass and waiting to be scanned."

Check the video here:

Airline staff is not allowing this cute kangaroo to board the airplane,



the way he is holding the boarding pass and waiting to be scanned 🥺



(ai) pic.twitter.com/EHoSFkEECF — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) May 26, 2025

The video has gone viral, garnering more than 4 million views on X. The adorable marsupial's big eyes and cute demeanour have won over viewers. One user wrote, "Bro looks better behaved than most adults that board planes." Another commented, "It looks like the kangaroo is the calmest one in this video."

A third added, "Oh, why, oh why? He is still anticipating getting into the aircraft. pls let him... Guess he passed the security check as well."

Real or Fake video: A Fact-Check

The video's authenticity was questioned by many viewers, with some speculating that it might be AI-generated. This suspicion was further supported by the user who shared the video, captioning it as "(AI)". Notably, the video originated from the Instagram page "Infinite Unreality," which specialises in bizarre AI-generated videos, including clips of other animals in unusual situations, like hippos and giraffes on planes.

When prompted by a user on its origins, Grok, an AI assistant, also called the video fake and wrote, "Yes, the video of a kangaroo holding a boarding pass at an airport is likely AI-generated. The original post labels it as '(ai),' and no credible reports confirm such an event. Kangaroos have appeared at airports, like Melbourne in 2013 or on a 2021 flight, but not as passengers with tickets. The scenario is highly implausible, and AI tools in 2025 commonly create such content. No evidence suggests the video is real."

The viral kangaroo video highlights the growing realism of AI-generated content and the ease with which it can mislead viewers, sparking discussions about the need for effective ways to verify authenticity. Expressing frustration, one user wrote, "These fake videos need to stop." Another said, "God save us from this tsunami of AI crap."