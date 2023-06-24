Real Or AI-Generated? Viral Video Of 'Mutant' Pigeon Baffles Internet

The video has accumulated more than 18 million views and 23,000 likes.

A video showing a "mutant pigeon" with puffed-out breast and long legs has left social media users baffled. The now-viral video was shared on Twitter last month and since then it has accumulated more than 18 million views and 23,000 likes.

The clip features an awkward-looking bird strolling along a table with its long legs and puffed-out chest. "Like different types of domestic dogs, domesticated pigeons come in all shapes and sizes like this Pouter pigeon," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Like different types of domestic dogs, domesticated pigeons come in all shapes and sizes like this Pouter pigeon. pic.twitter.com/Gs7y3Ohcn1 — Macrodosing (@MacrodosingPod) May 6, 2023

Needless to say, the creature caught the attention of the internet users. While some believed that the bird was certainly a product of Artificial intelligence (AI), others compared it to a Pokemon. Some even wondered if this pigeon was the result of genetic mutation.

"it's like a Pokemon evolved," wrote one user. "He looks like a snowball in the mech suit from Rick and Morty," said another.

A third user commented, "This is someone trying to prove evolution by breeding pigeons back into velociraptors". A fourth added, "Really curious about what the inputs were for the video request to the AI".

Some users even jokingly compared the creature to something celebrities would wear at the "Met Gala". "That's definitely two pigeons under a trench coat," wrote one user. "Me drawing a pigeon from memory," jokingly said another.

According to New York Post, the bird is actually an English pouter pigeon, a species of homing pigeon that's the "tallest breed of fancy pigeons with some of the biggest ones being 16 inches in height". It is known for being able to inflate its crop - the muscular pouch inside of its neck.

The English pouter pigeon is often referred to as the "supermodel" of the pigeon world due to its attractive appearance.