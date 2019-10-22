Ravi Shastri Napping During A Match Is Now Twitter's Favourite Meme

"Ravi shastri is me in every History lecture," joked one Twitter user

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 22, 2019 14:06 IST
A picture of Ravi Shastri sleeping has been turned into a meme by Twitter.


India crushed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test in Ranchi on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep. But even as the country celebrates, meme makers have shifted their focus to one aspect of the match that you may have missed - a picture of head coach Ravi Shastri napping during the India vs South Africa match.

The picture of Mr Shastri sleeping in the pavilion has garnered a number of critical reactions on social media. It has also been turned into all kinds of memes and become the subject of many jokes on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes that Ravi Shastri's picture has inspired:

Mr Shastri was full of praise for his team after their big win. "Our formula was to take pitches out of the equation. Bhaad me gaya pitch," he said at the post-match presentation.

Ravi Shastriravi shastri memeIndia Vs S Africa

