Ratan Tata's Shout-Out To The People Who 'Fight For Our Planet' On Earth Day

Ratan Tata gave a shout-out to volunteers and innovators who are working on environment conservation.

Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has shared a post of appreciation for volunteers, innovators and organisations that are working to "protect, conserve and fight for our planet" on the occasion of Earth Day. Ratan Tata, 83, took to Instagram this morning to give a shout-out to organisations and individuals who are fighting for the environment - either through innovations that are environmentally sustainable or by raising awareness on important issues.

"On this year's Earth Day, I would like to take the time to share the hard work of young volunteers and innovators who have undertaken to protect, conserve and fight for our planet with conviction," Mr Tata wrote. "They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth, a place common to us all," he added.

Through his Instagram post, Ratan Tata gave a shout-out to Hasiru Dala Innovations (an organisation that developed a model to convert waste-pickers into micro-entrepreneurs), New Leaf Dynamic Technologies (a refrigeration system powered by biomass or farm waste), and the Himalayan Rocket Stove, which is an energy-efficient, biomass-based cooking and heating system. The list also included activists and volunteers who are working on issues of environment conservation - Arati Kumar-Rao, Dr Krithi Karanth, Dr Purnima Devi Barman, 14-year-old Haaziq Kazi and Suprabha Seshan.

Since being shared on Instagram this morning, Ratan Tata's post has racked up over 1.2 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

The theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth. The theme ''focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems''.